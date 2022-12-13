A very Rotary Christmas

Santa hands a present to Jackson Center student Christopher Taulbee, 10, of Fort Loramie, at the Rotary Club of Sidney Christmas dinner for Shelby County special needs students at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Sitting, left, is Wesley Wise, 10, of Jackson Center, and sitting to the right is Caleb Barer, 11, of Houston. Wesley is the son of Machel Wise and Randy Wise. Christopher is the son of Kevin Bunn and Alisa Cagle-Bunn. Caleb is the son of Amanda Card.

Longfellow Primary School student Gambit Fox, 8, of Sidney, reacts to the costumes Santa gave him during the Rotary Club of Sidney Christmas dinner for Shelby County special needs students at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Gambit is the son of James, far left, and Jennifer Fox.