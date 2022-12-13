Shelby County Fair Board elects 2023 officers

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Fair Board held an election to determine the group’s officers for 2023 during a meeting on Nov. 16.

The board approved President Eric Garber, Secretary Bill Clark, and Treasurer Eugene Schulze for another term and nominated and approved Scott Bertsch for the vice president position. The nine re-elected directors were also sworn in and two director positions were switched to keep Jerry Schmidt on the board after he moved. Schmidt, who was the director of Washington Township, will now hold an at-large position, and Garber will switch from an at-large position to the director of Washington Township.

At the beginning of the meeting, Aaron Heilers presented the progress on constructing a new livestock complex and cited Mercer County’s Grand Event Center as an example. He requested that the board approve the cost of a feasibility study by design firm Garmann Miller at $8,500. A feasibility study would create a potential model of the structure and map out the resources needed to start building. Board members expressed concern about only having one quote for the study and requested that more quotes be received before the cost is approved. The discussion was tabled for another meeting.

The rodeo is set for the last day of the 2023 fair, which will be July 29. The price increased by $1,000 to $13,500. The board approved booking the rodeo for 2023. The board also approved a Born and Raised Swine Show to be held the Tuesday of the 2023 fair after the Junior Fair Showmanship classes and will be run by the Shelby County Show Pig Breeder members.

Bids have been acquired for the kitchen remodel in the Clopay Building and ranged from $15,714 to $19,200. The estimated date of completion is in the third week of February. Shelby County Maintenance Supervisor Chris Roediger mentioned the drainage issue from the Clopay and Fine Arts buildings that is causing water to pool around the Clopay building and said the initial estimate to resolve the issue is $12,500. The board decided to table the drainage project until additional bids are received, and they tabled the kitchen remodel until the draining issue is addressed.

As part of the 2023 Shelby County Agricultural Society Fees and Compensations, the following fee changes were approved: Industrial Day wristbands for $8; parking passes for $40; specified events at the Grandstand for $5, otherwise $2; pit passes for $15; $400 for electric and $200 for water for local food stands; $125 for 50 amps or less and $150 for over 50 amps for vendor electric, $100 for water for all concessions; $8,500 each for secretary and treasurer salaries and season passes for $30 with Junior Fair members permitted to sell them until June 21, 2023, and keep $5 for their club. The board decided to keep camping prices at $230.

The board also discussed annual bonuses and decided to give a $1,500 bonus to Roediger, a $200 bonus each to fair office employees Jackie and Marsha, and a $500 bonus to summer fair office employee Michelle.

4-H Extension Educator Katie Hughes said the removal of the Junior Fair section from the fair book is being discussed as the Junior Fair needs its portion printed by April 1. Matt Henman was added to the candidate list for the 2023 Hall of Fame, and it will be discussed further at the December meeting. The candidates for 2022 were Juanita McCrum and Chuck and Kelly Zell. Also at the December meeting will be a vote for the three open executive committee positions.

The next fair board meeting will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. in the secretary’s office.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

