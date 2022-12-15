Urbana man struck, killed on Scioto Street

URBANA — A pedistrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

According to the Urbana Police Division, police and fire divisions were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash Tuesday at 8:02 p.m. involving a pedestrian being struck in the 600 block of Scioto Street, resulting in the pedestrian’s death.

Urbana police are continuing to investigate this crash but preliminary findings show that the deceased, Jack Rufus, 53, Urbana, was walking westbound along the sidewalk and curb area on the north side of the street with his sister when he lost his balance and fell into the street in front of 644 Scioto St. in the outermost lane of travel for westbound vehicular traffic.

Witnesses informed police that Rufus had been observed walking unsteadily and had lost his balance prior to eventually falling into the street where he was struck.

A 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, driven by Shaun Johnson, 39, St. Paris, was in the outermost lane in a westbound direction and was slowing to turn into a driveway when Rufus fell in front of his vehicle and was struck and run over.

Urbana Fire Medics transported Rufus to Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Champaign County Coroner Dr. Joshua Richards arranged for an autopsy to be conducted which will be handled by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Arrangements are being handled by Salm-McGill Tangeman Funeral Home, Sidney.