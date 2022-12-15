Fifth grade Sidney ELA teacher Carey Bonifas, of Sidney, directs Sidney Middle School students as they took turns receiving their Shelby County Sheriff’s Office DARE graduation diplomas on Thursday, Dec. 15. Bonifas was dressed as an Elf on the Shelf to participate in Dress as a Christmas Character Day at Sidney Middle School.

Fifth grade Sidney ELA teacher Carey Bonifas, of Sidney, directs Sidney Middle School students as they took turns receiving their Shelby County Sheriff’s Office DARE graduation diplomas on Thursday, Dec. 15. Bonifas was dressed as an Elf on the Shelf to participate in Dress as a Christmas Character Day at Sidney Middle School. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_SDN121622ElfShelf.jpg Fifth grade Sidney ELA teacher Carey Bonifas, of Sidney, directs Sidney Middle School students as they took turns receiving their Shelby County Sheriff’s Office DARE graduation diplomas on Thursday, Dec. 15. Bonifas was dressed as an Elf on the Shelf to participate in Dress as a Christmas Character Day at Sidney Middle School. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News