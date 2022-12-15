Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Dec. 4-10

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to 14 emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s six more calls than the week prior.

Six of the 13 calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia. There were seven dispatches in the Perry Port Salem district, which includes all of Salem and Perry townships including the village of Port Jefferson.

Of the six calls and seven patient interactions in the Houston district, four patients refused transport after an evaluation by EMS personnel. Two of the patients were at the scene of a crash in which Houston Fire and Shelby County deputies assisted Spirit EMS. One patient was taken into custody by Shelby County deputies prior to EMS arrival. Two other patients were transported from the scene.

In the Perry Port Salem district, both Spirit EMS and Perry Port Salem Rescue were dispatched on seven calls. Spirit EMS responded to all seven calls, while Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to three of the seven. Four patients were transported from the scene, three by Spirit EMS and one by Perry Port Salem Rescue. Two patients refused transport after an evaluation by EMS personnel. One call was canceled after Shelby County deputies arrived on scene and found no emergency existed.

Spirit EMS was dispatched to give mutual aid to Fort Loramie EMS for a secondary call in their district, but canceled before going en route.

A second Spirit EMS crew handled a secondary call in the Houston district last week, while the first-out unit was handling a call in the Perry Port Salem area.

Of the six patients transported last week, four were transported to Wilson Health, one to Kettering Health in Piqua and one to Kettering Health in Troy.