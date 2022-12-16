Convicted Wapak mayor files appeal

WAPAKONETA — Former Wapakoneta mayor Thomas Stinebaugh on Monday filed a notice with the Auglaize County Common Pleas Court of his intent to appeal his October convictions on charges of having an unlawful interest in a public contract, theft in office and three counts of conflict of interest.

The case will now be transferred to the jurisdiction of Ohio’s Third District Court of Appeals.

An Auglaize County jury on Oct. 28 returned guilty verdicts on five of 11 charges brought about against Stinebaugh by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office against Stinebaugh following four days of testimony.

Visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove sentenced the former mayor to 18 months in prison.

Stinebaugh, who as a convicted felon can no longer hold elected office, remains free on bond pending the appellate court’s ruling.