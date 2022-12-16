Match Day Gifts = $812,078

SIDNEY — The Community Foundation of Shelby County distributed $812,078 to 25 participating charities Friday from proceeds of its Match Day event. The amount exceeded the 2021 total by more than $153,000.

Match Day was held on Nov. 29, Giving Tuesday, and results were announced to each organization during a celebration held Friday at the Historic Sidney Theatre.

For the sixth consecutive year, the local foundation offered matching money of up to $5,000 to 501(c)(3) charities that had an organization fund within the Community Foundation. The donations and matches were given to the charities to be put to work on their projects and needs.

“We want to express our gratitude to each person, civic group and business who gave during the annual Match Day,” said Jessica Fortkamp, Community Foundation donor relations director. “As people called or stopped by our office, they expressed their joy and enthusiasm about giving. Each charity was challenged to motivate their donors to raise the full matching amount and we are thrilled that every charity exceeded the matching amount.”

Including the $5,000 match, totals distributed to each charity were:

• Agape Distribution $54,345

• Alpha Community Center $35,338

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County $23,083

• Botkins Education Foundation $11,140

• Compassionate Care of Shelby County $46,873

• Fort Loramie Education Foundation $23,555

• Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties, OH $13,960

• Historic Sidney Theatre $20,760

• New Choices $25,645

• Operation Rebirth $34,421

• RACK $56,955

• Rustic Hope $71,420

• S&H Products $24,544

• Samaritan Works $18,990

• Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County $30,690

• Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation (SCARF) $43,225

• Shelby County Arc $17,829

• Shelby County Historical Society $53,130

• Shelby County Libraries Foundation $20,505

• Shelby County United Way $38,690

• Sidney Alive $16,588

• Sidney First United Methodist Foundation of Sidney $15,390

• Sidney-Shelby County YMCA $32,415

• Wilma Valentine Childcare $59,077

• Wilson Health Foundation $23,505

“We are especially grateful to Dave Ross, who provided the matching pool to enable each charity to receive $5,000. His tremendous generosity is the reason we can hold Match Day,” said Marian Spicer, executive director of the Community Foundation. “Thank you to everyone who gave. It each gift shows the impact one person can have on another person who needs support from one of these organizations. A number of people supported multiple charities, which is inspiring.”

“Organizations have told us that these dollars will buy equipment, hire staff, support learning and provide basic necessities like food, baby supplies and health and wellness programs. Now it is time for these Match Day gifts to be put to work and for the participating organizations to do even more to improve the lives of those they serve.”

Plans have begun for the next Match Day to be held on Nov. 28, 2023. The Community Foundation of Shelby County administers $49 million in 230 charitable funds including scholarship, donor advised, designated, community granting and organization funds. Information can be viewed at commfoun.com.

Shelby County Libraries Executive Director Suzanne Cline, of Sidney, speaks about what will be done with the library’s Match Day money. Checks were handed out to organizations during the Match Day celebration at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Friday, Dec. 16. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_DSC_8524.jpg Shelby County Libraries Executive Director Suzanne Cline, of Sidney, speaks about what will be done with the library’s Match Day money. Checks were handed out to organizations during the Match Day celebration at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Friday, Dec. 16. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Community Foundation of Shelby County Executive Director Marian Spicer, left, of Anna, hands a check to Shelby County Arc Executive Director Kendra Hamaker during Match Day celebration. Organization leaders received their Match Day checks at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Friday, Dec. 16. Shelby County Arc provides year-round social and recreational programming to individuals of all ages who have developmental disabilities. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_DSC_8516.jpg Community Foundation of Shelby County Executive Director Marian Spicer, left, of Anna, hands a check to Shelby County Arc Executive Director Kendra Hamaker during Match Day celebration. Organization leaders received their Match Day checks at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Friday, Dec. 16. Shelby County Arc provides year-round social and recreational programming to individuals of all ages who have developmental disabilities. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News