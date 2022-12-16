On the agendas

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m. at the board office.

Items on the agenda include a public hearing for IDEA Part B comments; a report on the Jacket Virtual Academy; presentations of the library and math teachers on special assignment; the treasurer’s report; a purchased service agreement with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center or a speech language therapist; an agreement with the Montgomery County ESC for hearing intervention/audiology services; increase in salary for the cook manager, head cook and truck driver; a contract with SSOE for professional design services for upgrading existing video surveillance system, camera firmware licenses, network video recorders, adding new IP cameras, new IP video intercoms, access control system upgrades and a bid package for installation of the electronic security components; approve membership in the Ohio School Boards Association; approve personnel items; set the organizational meeting; appoint a president pro tem for the organizational meeting; and approve school calendars for 2023-24 school year.

Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. in the media center. Items on the agenda include approving the monthly financial reports and expenditures for November 2022 and personnel issues.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Items on the agenda include adopting the annual appropriations ordinance for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2023, approving adjustments in the 2022 annual appropriations, approving a resolution for a contract with Access Engineering Solutions for engineering for the village water treatment plant improvements project and reports from committee chairmen, department heads and the village administrator.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. at the school.

Items on the agenda include the election of a president pro tem for the Jan. 11 organizational meeting; reports from maintenance, bus and custodial departments, elementary and high school principals and treasurer; and employment of staff.

Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 1 p.m. at the board office.

Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp.

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) will have its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room, 129 Court St.

Sidney Rental Dwelling Registration Ad Hoc Committee

SIDNEY — The Rental Dwelling Registration Ad Hoc Committee will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 4 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider revisions to the rental registration program ordinance introduced to City Council on Nov. 28.

Shelby County Fair Board

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Fair Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. in the secretary’s office at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, 655 S. Highland Ave.