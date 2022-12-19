Winter Ball set for Dec. 30

SIDNEY — All Soles Dance Studio is hosting a Winter Ball featuring Elsa, Anna, and other princesses on Friday, Dec. 30 at 614 N. Vandemark Road. They are holding two sessions: 1 -3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. The sessions are limited to 25 attendees each and tickets are selling fast.

The event will feature stations for princesses to engage in fun activities, including taking photos with various princesses. Other activities include a snack station with sparkling winter punch, dance lesson, hair tinsel, princess dance party and more.

Tickets are $25 each. If you have sibling princesses, additional tickets can be purchased for $20 after purchasing the first $25 ticket. Attendees should arrive in their Winter Ball attire and be at least 3 years old and potty trained.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the dancer’s trip to Disney in July 2023. For more information, you can visit https://www.allsolesdance.com/events.