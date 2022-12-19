The Kidzfirst Christmas musical, “Do Not Be Afraid Parade,” was performed Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Sidney First United Methodist Church. Members of the cast were Alainan Stockton, Rolly Himes, Presley Stockton, Brooklyn Peacock, Mia Shoffner, Kaden Bernardi, Hannah Wagner, Grace Davidson, Jayden Chavez Murphy, Alexis Burton, Samantha Davidson and Paisley Gingery. The director was Abby Wagner.

John Hemp | Sidney Daily News