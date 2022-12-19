Combined paper set for Dec. 23, 30

SIDNEY — Special holiday publications for the Sidney Daily News have been announced.

The newspaper will publish a combined newspaper on Friday, Dec. 23, which will include pages normally included in the Saturday newspaper such as business and the Channels TV listings section. No newspaper will be published on Saturday, Dec. 24.

The special holiday publication will continue during the New Year’s Eve/Day holiday with a combined newspaper on Friday, Dec. 30, which will include the pages normally found in the Saturday paper such as business and the Channels TV listings section. No newspaper will be published on Saturday, Dec. 31.

The office will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, so their employees can enjoy the holiday with their families.

On Fridays, Dec. 23 and Dec. 30, customer service will be open from 7 to 11 a.m. EST.

After the Christmas holiday, the office will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and the newspaper will begin publication again on Dec. 27. After the New Year’s Day holiday, the office will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and the newspaper will begin publication again on Jan. 3.