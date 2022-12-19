Posted on by

Presents, presents everywhere

,

Kids run for presents during a Rolling Hills Skate Christmas present scramble on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Alexus Fry, 10, of Sidney, uses her chin to make off with strategically stacked presents during a Rolling Hills Skate Christmas present scramble on Saturday, Dec. 17. Alexus is the daughter of Stephanie Fry.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

