Presents, presents everywhere

Kids run for presents during a Rolling Hills Skate Christmas present scramble on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Alexus Fry, 10, of Sidney, uses her chin to make off with strategically stacked presents during a Rolling Hills Skate Christmas present scramble on Saturday, Dec. 17. Alexus is the daughter of Stephanie Fry.
