Saluting during a Wreaths Across America ceremony are, left to right, Marine Corp. Vietnam veterans Pat Kinsella and Darrell Spangler, both of Sidney, and Sidney Boy Scout Troop 97 member Aiden Campbell, of Piqua. The wreath was placed in honor of the Marine Corp.. After the ceremony volunteers placed wreaths on the graves of veterans at Graceland Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 17. The ceremony was organized by the Shelby County Historical Society.

Anna Cub Scout Pack 301 member Caleb Sullivan, front, 9, places a wreath on the grave of a Civil War veteran as his father, Chris Sullivan, right, both of Anna, watches. Also laying wreaths is Sidney Boy Scout Troop 97 member Aiden Campbell, far left, of Piqua. The wreath laying was part of a Wreaths Across America ceremony at Graceland Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 17. The ceremony was organized by the Shelby County Historical Society. Caleb is also the son of Sara Sullivan.