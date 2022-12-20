125 years

December 20, 1897

While Claude DeWeese was hitching up to the New Era laundry delivery wagon at the stable on the road along the north side of the canal between Ohio and Main Avenues yesterday afternoon, the horse suddenly turned and backed over the embankment into the canal. This is the second time the horse has backed into the canal within the past few months.

—————

A.W. Hall and Milt Applegate will open a shooting gallery in the Ackerly room on the west side of the square tomorrow.

100 years

December 20, 1922

The Shelby County Motor Club today received the first sample of new emblems from the Wagner Manufacturing Co. The emblem is made of polished aluminum and bronze. These emblems are given free with each membership in the club and are to be displayed on the front of the automobile radiator.

—————

Members of the Sidney police and fire departments met last evening for organization of the police and firemen’s pension associations. Officers selected include: firemen, H.A. Morris, president; Mace Valentine, secretary; Neal Waggoner, treasurer, L.A. McKinnon, Leonard Williamson, Chalmer Apple, trustees; police, H.A. Morris, president; Frank Kreitzer, secretary; Wm. O’Leary, Joseph Layman, Ed Welsh, directors.

75 years

December 20, 1947

The Shelby County Agricultural Society will close out the year in the black, according to the financial report for 1947 issued today by the retiring secretary Kenneth McDowell. Total receipts for the year were $31,770.40, with expenditures for the year amounting to $31,765.77.

—————

Dr. Charles E. McCorkle, county superintendent of schools, was elected president of the Shelby County chapter of Infantile Paralysis at a business meeting of the group last evening.

50 years

December 20, 1972

More than 200 members of the St. Remy Church, Russia, participated Monday evening in a crib lighting in front of the church. The lighting, which has taken place each Christmas for a number of years, was attended by people of all ages.

—————

Lester F. Curtner II, Lunar Drive, has been appointed adult probation officer, head of the bureau of support, court constable and criminal bailiff of the Shelby County Common Pleas Court. The appointment was made yesterday by Judge Frank Marshall.

25 years

December 20, 1997

PARIS (AP) – The sole survivor of the crash that killed Princess Diana, her bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones, was questioned today by an investigating judge. He didn’t recall any significant new details, a source said. Rees-Jones, 29, looked unsteady as he entered the Palais de Justice, trailed by dozens of photographers. His face was still heavily scarred from the Aug. 31 accident that killed Diana, her boyfriend Dodi Fayed, and their driver.

PHOTO – Kevin Laudermilt, 6, receives help unpacking new clothes and toys from former classmates at Anna Elementary School. Lending a hand are Breann Smith, 7, and Duane Boyd, 6.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

