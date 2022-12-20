Civil Service Commission certifies police chief candidate scores

SIDNEY – The Civil Service Commission certified scores and ranking for five candidates for the police chief position on Dec. 15.

The city manager will then select his choice from the top three candidates and send out a conditional offer to the candidate. If the offer is accepted, the new chief will start on Jan. 23.

There were a total of 15 applicants for the position and the city’s consultant narrowed it down to eight. The city’s staff interviewed the eight candidates and sent five of them to an assessment process.

More information will be published announcing the new police chief once the position has been accepted by the candidate.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

