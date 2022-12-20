Register, donate to win tickets to ‘Les Misérables’

DAYTON — Blood donors who help boost the blood supply during the crucial weeks of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays will get a chance to see Broadway come to Dayton.

Everyone who registers to donate blood at any Community Blood Center blood drive, or the Dayton Donation Center, Dec. 19-31 will be entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the Broadway in Dayton performance of “Les Misérables” on Jan. 27 at Dayton’s Schuster Center.

All donors also receive the knit blood donor beanie. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220 or use the new Donor Time app.

Your donation will help CBC maintain the regional blood supply during the challenging Christmas and New Year’s holiday period. Everyone who registers to donate Dec. 26 through Dec. 31 at the Dayton CBC Donation Center will receive a Kroger $10 gift card and the blood donor beanie.

Save time when you donate by downloading the new Donor Time app. You can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call 937-461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 15-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.