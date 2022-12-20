Tree Board discusses budget, hazards and tree list

SIDNEY – The Sidney Tree Board discussed hazardous trees, the Sidney-Cincinnati street tree list and the 2023 budget during a meeting on Dec. 15.

The urban forestry budget has increased from $83,700 in 2022 to $90,025 in 2023 due to increases in the travel and training and tree maintenance categories.

The board again reviewed the Sidney-Cincinnati street tree list sorted by species. Board member Ross Moore said evergreens should not be included on the Sidney list due to their size, and members also agreed to take the Kentucky Coffee Tree off the list. The list will be approved at the January meeting.

Two hazardous tree notices for trees on Riverbend Boulevard and Fair Road have expired, and Street Manager/ISA Certified Arborist Brian Green said he will send out a second notice letter. There was also a discussion about a tree down on North West Street.

At the October meeting, the board reviewed the Sidney Manufacturing Company’s tree care permit application to remove trees so they can plant Pacific Sunset maple trees. The trees were not planted this year and will be planted in the spring.

Green also announced that Ryan Mullen with the street department has passed and received his arborist license, bringing the city to two licensed arborists.

The next Sidney Tree Board meeting will be held on Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. in the City Council chambers.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

