125 years

December 21, 1897

Twelve prisoners from Paris, Tex., passed through here yesterday morning on their way to the United States prison at Detroit, Mich. They occupied a special car and were in the charge of a United States marshal and several deputies. They took breakfast at the New Era restaurant. They were a much better looking set of prisoners than some that have been transferred here in the past.

—————

All the barbershops will be open on next Friday night until a later hour and will close on Christmas day at 6 o’clock p.m.

100 years

December 21, 1922

The Blume High school basketball team of Wapakoneta came to Sidney last evening and were defeated by the Sidney High team by a score of 21 to 14. Members of the local team included: Payne, Green, Wheeler, Cowan, and McVay.

—————

Two special officers of the State Prohibition Enforcement Office and several officers of the Anti-Saloon League at Dayton made a number of raids in Shelby County yesterday afternoon. Four arrests were made in the western part of the county but visits to nine other places in the northern and northeastern part of the county turned up nothing to warrant arrests.

75 years

December 21, 1947

I.M. Wilkinson was elected for the 12th consecutive term as Shelby County chairman of the Triple A. program during the election held yesterday. Other officers named include P. Wright Quigley, vice chairman; Robert H. Wiley, member, with Florence G. Elsass and Ray F. Michael, alternatives.

—————

Harry A. Binkley was elected president of the Shelby County Shrine Club at the annual election of officers held in the private dining room at the Hotel Wagner. Named to serve with Binkley are: Michael Johnson, vice president; Clyde Millhoff, secretary; Wilson Lochard, treasurer; and Roy Fry, trustee.

50 years

December 21, 1972

The Sidney American Legion is urging everyone to fly the Flag on Christmas Day. Officers noted that “we fly the Flag on various birthdays. Why not fly it on the most important birthday of all?”

—————

Shelby County Commissioners Tuesday afternoon voted to raise charges at the County Home for the Aged effective at the start of the new year. The ambulatory charge will be raised from $5.25 to $5.75 per day. The nursing center service charge will be change from $6.05 to $6.75 per day.

25 years

December 21, 1997

Some local second graders were asked what present they would give Jesus if he was born today. Ben Brazeal noted “I would give him a telephone in case he wanted to call someone.” Randy Turner thought Jesus might like a Ninja Turtle action figure. “If Jesus was born today, I would give him love,” said Shante Hudgins. “And I would be his friend,” she added. But the ultimate gift would probably come from Mary Hanson. “If Jesus was born today I would give him my love … and my brother,” she said.

—————

The Shelby County Historical Society board of directors took two major steps in staking out its future recently. The board agreed to hire a part-time director and established a building fund to receive donations for the purchase of a permanent home. Board President Rich Wallace commented: “The historical society has been reactivated for almost five years now. We need a director to coordinate society activities. We also need to begin collecting funds toward the eventual purchase of a home.”

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

