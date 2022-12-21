CRA Housing Council approves tax abatement

SIDNEY – The City-wide Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) Housing Council reviewed and approved an application requesting tax abatement from Fairway 57 Holdings LLC on one lot to build new townhouses at a meeting on Dec. 14.

The vacant lot, located at the northeast corner of Fourth Avenue and Countryside Lane, will be developed into 36 one-bedroom townhouses with two stories. The project is expected to begin in March 2023 and is expected to be completed by March 2024. The total investment is estimated at $2.16 million, and the estimated tax abatement is $304,290. The Sidney City Council approved the replat of two lots into one lot for the new housing at a meeting on Nov. 28, and the Sidney Planning Commission recommended approval of the replat on Nov. 21.

The council also appointed and welcomed Rick Reiss and Michael Jannides to the group. They represent the residents within the city-wide CRA. Reiss’s term will expire on Oct. 31, 2024, and Jannides’s term will expire on Oct. 31, 2023.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

