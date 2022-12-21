Genealogical society plans show and tell

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Genealogical Society is hosting a Show and Tell and Share a Memory program during their next monthly meeting on Jan. 10, 2023.

The meeting will be held at the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave., Sidney, rather than the Wallace Learning and Innovation Center. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and will center around members’ discoveries through their genealogical research.

The society is encouraging members to bring a discovery such as an heirloom, a book they are writing, a book that has been helpful to them in their research or something they wish to share about their recently discovered family history. Other show and tell ideas include a telling a story or sharing how someone or something has helped members with their research into their family history.