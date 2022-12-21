Broadband coverage information sought

SIDNEY — The Federal Communications Commission recently released new broadband maps that will be used to determine the amount of funding Ohio will receive to expand broadband access throughout the state. To improve the maps and ensure Ohio receives as much support as possible, the Shelby County Commissioners need your help.

By Jan. 13, 2023, BroadbandOhio is asking Ohioans to check the federal maps, and if there is an inconsistency, submit supporting information. This information will also provide support for Shelby County’s broadband strategy to provide the un-served and underserved areas of Shelby County with efficient and financially responsible broadband solutions.

To participate:

• Search for your address at BroadbandMap.fcc.gov

• Click on the wheel icon and make sure “All Wired and Licensed Fixed Wireless” is selected under Technology

• Is the location status correct? If not, click “Location Change”

• Can the listed service providers deliver at the internet speeds displayed? If not, click “Availability Change”

Commonly asked questions about the internet include:

When you say broadband or high-speed internet at my home, what do you mean?

We mean internet service with speeds of at least 25 Mbps download, and 3 Mbps upload an internet service provider (ISP) provides to a fixed location (either your home or small business) typically for a monthly fee. Members of your home then share that internet connection, typically via a private Wi-Fi network which you set up using equipment provided by your ISP or purchased separately.

I have trouble with cell phone service. Is that what you’re asking Ohioans to help with?

We are not currently focused on cell phone service and mobile coverage. Note, there are some providers offering both service to your home (fixed) and cell phone service (mobile). We are focusing on the internet service provided to homes or small businesses.

Why do we need to do this by Jan. 13, 2023?

Funding for broadband is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which passed in November 2021. The funding for states will be allocated based on the next version of the FCC maps which are expected in the spring of 2023. In order to make improvements to the spring version of the maps, we need to have challenge information submitted by Jan. 13, 2023.

For more information, contact Angela Hamberg, executive director, Shelby County Regional Planning Commission, 937-498-7273.