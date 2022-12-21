Soybean spill

Port Jefferson firefighters work on a semi cab after it fell on its side spilling a trailer full of soybeans in a yard on the east side of Pasco along the 17000 block of State Route 706 shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21. No other vehicle was involved. The driver was not injured. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Perry-Port-Salem Rescue also responded to the crash.
