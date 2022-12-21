Sidney man sentenced to prison for assault

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for assault, coercion, receiving stolen property, and drug trafficking and possession.

Isaiah J. Fahnestock, 23, of Sidney, was sentenced to nine months in prison with 12 days of jail credit and discretionary post-release control of up to two years for attempted assault, a fifth-degree felony. Fahnestock was indicted on assault, a fourth-degree felony, and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor, for causing physical harm to a Sidney police officer while resisting arrest. The second charge was dismissed.

Joshua H. Pierce, 44, of Sidney, was sentenced to 60 days in the Shelby County Jail with two days of jail credit for coercion, a first-degree misdemeanor. Pierce was indicted on intimidation of a witness in a criminal case, a third-degree felony, for threatening a minor female if she did not provide a false statement to law enforcement regarding an assault charge filed against him in the Sidney Municipal Court.

Dashawn Tarek McCutchen, 23, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, was sentenced to five years of community control with three days of jail credit and successful completion of drug, alcohol and mental health counseling. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is also authorized to destroy or dispose of a Glock G27 .40 caliber gun. This is because of one charge of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. McCutchen was indicted on the same charge and improper transportation of a loaded firearm, a fourth-degree felony, for possessing a gun, which he knew or had reasonable cause to believe had been stolen, in a motor vehicle.

John C. Kraus III, 33, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to five years of community control with one day of jail credit and successful completion of drug and alcohol counseling and the STAR House for two charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, fourth-degree felonies. Kraus was indicted on three charges of aggravated drug trafficking, fourth-degree felonies, and four charges of drug trafficking, fifth-degree felonies, for knowingly selling or offering to sell methamphetamine, Tramadol and Fentanyl. Four charges were dismissed.

Terry D. Hottinger, 58, of Newark, was sentenced to five years of community control with 53 days of jail credit and successful completion of WORTH or another community-based correctional facility (CBCF) for the aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Hottinger was indicted on the same charge and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, for having methamphetamine and a pipe and bag to abuse and store the drug. The criminal tools charge was dismissed.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.