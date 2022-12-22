SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of November 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Terra Jess, 45, of Piqua, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.

Crystal M. McEldowney, 34, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Benjamin A. Tabler, 28, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $261 fine.

Rasheik Darel Cannon, 41, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Corey A. Douglas, 44, of Toledo, was charged with no operator’s license and contempt, $155 fine.

Jacob Donald Monnin, 26, of Russia, was charged with reasonable control and seat belt violation, $160 fine.

Sterling Lee Freeman, 60, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and expired plates, $186 fine.

Mikayla Ashlynn Rose Cooper, 23, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

David A. Hughes, 37, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Samantha Lynn Martin, 43, of Sidney, was charged with failure to stop after a crash and no operator’s license, latter charge dismissed, $288 fine.

Greggory Martin, 30, of Botkins, was charged with driving under suspension, $255 fine.

Stephanie Erlynn Dunkle Blatter, 54, of Sidney, was charged with disobedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Joseph C. Brackney, 33, of Sidney, was charged wih failure to reinstate license, dismissed, $111 fine.

Jeffrey Lee Carter, 59, of Urbana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nicolas Lawrence Kreuz, 18, of Findlay, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Nicholas P. Brandt, 34, of Russia, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Landon Scott Murray, 27, of Anna, was charged with no operator’s license, $205 fine.

Heather A. Rice, 43, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private driveway/alley, $136 fine.

Tyler Tepfenhart, 24, of Anna, was charged with driving under suspension, $405 fine.

Sherwin D. L. Hovatter, 41, of Botkins, was charged with right of way at stop and yield signs, $130 fine.

Christoph Zamy, 45, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Chasity Marie Bevins, 33, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Patterson L. Watren, 55, of Troy, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $161 fine.

Mercydes Leigh Ham, 33, of New Bremen, was charged with driving under suspension due to child support/failure to appear, dismissed, $111 fine.

Thomas J. Ruark, 67, of Jackson Center, was charged with right of way at stop and yield signs, $130 fine.

Angelica Irene Garrett, 31, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jerry L. Strunk, 55, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jun Xie, 33, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Jeremy Lee Jones, 32, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $163 fine.

Mack E. Smith, 55, of Port Jefferson, was charged with failure to reinstate license and expired plates, dismissed, $111 fine.

Rachael R. Slife, 49, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license and contempt, $259 fine.

Kristen N. Samons, 25, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $155 fine.

Brittany L. Dankworth, 32, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Alyssa Michelle Goodwin, 31, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Farrah Sue Shafer, 45, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Brandon J. Houck, 41, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.

Catherine A. Billing, 53, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Azen Michael Reier, 25, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Gail M. Williams, 45, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Zachary Bell, 22, of Russia, was charged with disobedience to traffic control devices, $130 fine.

Steffani M. Billing, 29, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Logan Alan Carr, 31, of Dayton, was charged with commercial speed, $135 fine.

Susan K. Gregory, 66, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Jeremiah W. Holsinger, 46, of St. Marys, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Curtis D. Kremer, 41, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tayonna Unique Lasenby, 21, of Lima, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Leo J. Schappacher, 64, of Greenfield, was charged with illumination of tail lights, $130 fine.

Jeffrey Marshall Wright, 41, of Arcanum, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Keith D. Lewis, 29, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Amelia R. Swartz, 32, of Sidney, was charged with child restraint system, $146 fine.

Lisa Marie Ziegler, 44, of Monroe, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ethan Jackson Turner, 21, of Columbia, Missouri, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Chase Patrick Thompson, 31, of Xenia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Franklin Eugene Ball III, 37, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Kylie Brooke Hartle, 21, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Codie Lee Scholl, 26, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Dominic Wood Church, 31, of Boise, Idaho, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Andrea Jo Bertke, 39, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Shea M. Redmon, 31, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Nathaniel Dean Juarez, 20, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Mary L. Howard, 59, of Columbus, was charged with disobedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Addae Adesola Jones, 45, of Kissimmee, Florida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joseph Dustan Bray, 65, of West Chester, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michelle E. Zahn, 46, of Sidney, was charged with disobedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Taylor Elizabeth Dahlinghaus, 27, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Richard A. Pinkowski, 49, of Royal Oak, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Taylor Mackenzie Riedlinger, 26, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Steven Edward Delzeith, 44, of St. Henry, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Taif Khattak, 30, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Christi M. Locker, 40, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Paul J. Gingerich, 23, of Leburn, Kentucky, was charged with turn and stop signals, $130 fine.

Chase Jordan Platfoot, 19, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Dokyoung Lee, 26, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kate Melinda Hinker, 42, of Greer, South Carolina, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Douglas Renato Lopez Flores, 37, of St. Henry, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ramon Randall Benavidez, 43, of Union City, was charged with speeding, $130 fine.

William Franklin Berry Jr., 51, of Ashville, was charged with driving within lanes or continuous lines of traffic, $136 fine.

Debra K. Roesser, 66, of Sidney, was charged with disobedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Sandra D. Singh, 50, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Randall L. Stewart, 69, of Quincy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bobby A. Burger, 60, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Joshua Maines, 33, of Springfield, was charged with furnishing false information, amended to attempted furnishing false information, use of unauthorized plates, dismissed, and driving under suspension, $357 fine.

Kenneth Jones, 69, of Columbus, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $105 fine.

Tyler D. Williams, 32, of Waynesfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Chandan H. Srinivas, 25, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell