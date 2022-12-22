Land Bank discusses properties

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) discussed the status of properties at a meeting on Dec. 20.

According to Director Doug Ahlers’s report, the total properties acquired remain at 109 units, and the group has demolished 78 units and sold or donated 56 units through November. Units at 109 Hickory St. in Botkins and 216 E. Main St. in Port Jefferson have been demolished. Those still on the list to be demolished include 411 Sixth Ave., 414 and 414 1/2 S. Miami Ave. There were no new property donations. On the prosecutor’s list, two property owners are now paying their taxes and have been removed and nine units were added.

The $500,000 Building & Site Revitalization Program grant has been approved, but there was no response from the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) about the six-month extension. The group is expecting bids for the old Wagner manufacturing plant demolition early in 2023.

Since the last meeting, the Land Bank has made $147.27. They received a $22,600 reimbursement from ODOD for a demolition at 510 N. Main Ave. The total expenses for the month were $22,454.73, the majority of which were from demolitions and asbestos removal. The ending balance was $528,251.75.

The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

