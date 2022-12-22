‘Operation Jingle Bells’ helps two families

SIDNEY — Under the direction of Shelby County Sheriff jamesR. Frye, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office recently conducted “Operation Jingle Bells.” This was the fourth consecutive year for the event and continues to be a huge success.

The event was made possible by the generosity of two sponsors, Brian and Michelle Mantor, owners of Mantor Auto and Truck Repair of Sidney, and Jeff and Heather Pollard, owners of Sidney Tire and Best One Tire of Sidney. This was the fourth consecutive year for the Mantor family and Pollard family to sponsor the event.

Local school districts nominated two families they felt could use some extra help during the Christmas holiday. The parents of each family provided the sponsors with a wish list for the children. The sponsor then went into action, purchased items and presented the gifts to the families recently at the Sidney Walmart Store.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend a very heart felt thank you to the Mantor family and Pollard family for their continued generosity and service to the community.