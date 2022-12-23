125 years

December 24, 1897

John Steinle received a large Michigan deer yesterday. He will serve it on Christmas morning.

—————

As John Foster, who lives about a mile and a half this side of Hardin was driving his buggy on Poplar Street near the Farmers’ Hotel this afternoon with his mother and 11-year-old sister, a spring on the buggy broke and frightened the horse. It whirled around and upset the buggy and all the occupants were thrown out. They escaped with a few bruises. The young lady was hurt the worse, being badly bruised about the face.

100 years

December 24, 1922

It is estimated that fully 5,000 persons went through the plant of the Sidney Packing Co. on Wednesday and Thursday. The stockholders volunteered the use of their automobiles and were accommodating in taking people to and from the plant. H.W. Robinson is president of the company, J.E. Wells, vice president, and S.V. Wilcutts, secretary and treasurer.

—————

Manager Quellhorst, of the Sidney Dodge basketball team, realizing that Sidney fans appreciate watching a high-class team in action has secured a team composed entirely of college students.

75 years

December 24, 1947

Thomas E. Dewey is the favorite of the Washington political correspondents to win the 1948 GOP nomination and to defeat President Truman in the November election.

—————

Mayor W.W. Wheeler announced today that he had accepted the resignation of E.D. Aneshansley as service-safety director of Sidney, to become effective Dec. 31. Aneshansley, who came to Sidney 10 years ago with the conservation department, was appointed to the city post by Wheeler when he became mayor, Jan. 1, 1946.

50 years

December 24, 1972

Anna Ladies League sponsored a Christmas lighting contest in that community. Prizes were awarded to Mr. and Mrs. Elbert Baird, first; Mr. and Mrs. James Harpest, second, and Loren Zimpher, third.

—————

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Harry S. Truman, the fiery man from Missouri and America’s 33rd president, died today of a failing heart at the end of a 22-day fight against age and disease. The world mourned the passing of the 88-year-old “Man of Independence.”

25 years

December 24, 1997

Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association of Sidney has announced plans to construct its first branch office in Anna, according to bank President Douglas Stewart. “We have acquired a commercial site in Anna, adjacent to the Gemstone Subdivision, next to the new Wilson Memorial Hospital medical building along South Pike Street,” Stewart said.

—————

A former Sidney man is nearing the first anniversary of his liver transplant and ready to get back to work. In the meantime, William Hudson Jr. of Fort Worth, Texas, had a chance to meet with the widow of his liver donor. Hudson, 45, said his main message was thanks. “I emphasized it was a life-saving gift. Indeed, without it, I wouldn’t be here. I said I would try to be worthy of the gift given me.”

—————

PHOTO – One of the main reasons the Fort Loramie Board of Education is considering building a new elementary school is because of over-crowded classrooms such as Nancy Luebke’s third grade. Elementary teachers say it can be nearly impossible to teach a class that requires any sort of activity in too-small classrooms.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

