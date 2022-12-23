BCI identifies man killed in shooting

SIDNEY — The man killed Wednesday during an officer-involved critical incident shooting) has been itentified by the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

According to spokesperson Steve Irwin, the person killed was Todd Jordan, 53, of Sidney. He was trnported to Wilson Health, where he was pronounced deceased.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation was requested by the Sidney Police Department to investigate a fatal officer-involved critical incident that occurred at the Sidney Foodtown, 1010 Wapakoneta Ave. No officers were injured during the incident.

BCI’s investigation remains active and ongoing.

Irwin provided background information on BCI investigations of officer-involved critical incidents.

After BCI’s investigation is complete, it is provided to the prosecuting attorney’s office, and with the prosecutor’s approval, to the requesting agency. Those entities may then use the findings to determine the appropriateness of the officer’s actions.

As a fact finding agency, BCI does not determine whether or not a use of force was justified, nor does it make recommendations regarding charges and/or the appropriateness of the use of the force. Those decisions rest with the prosecuting attorney and/or grand jury.

BCI’s investigations are criminal, not administrative, meaning they do not address any policy or procedural violations. BCI is not involved in any decisions pertaining to internal discipline or the involved officer’s return to work.

At the conclusion of any court process or when the case is deemed close, BCI’s investigation (or portions thereof) may be subject to public release under Ohio Sunshine Laws. For fatal officer-involved shootings, BCI investigations (and cases presented to a grand jury by its Special Prosecutions section) are proactively posted to its website, https://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/SpecialPages/Investigative-Documents. This posting began last year as part of AG Yost’s commitment to post-investigation transparency.