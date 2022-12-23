Dear, Santa

My name is Caroline. I am 7 years old and live in Ohio. One thing that I would love this year is an American Girl Doll, an iPod or a blowup.

Love,

Caroline

Dear Santa,

My name is Bosten and I am 9 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a gel blaster and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love,

Bosten

Dear Santa,

My name is Kamilla and I am 2 years old. For Christmas this year I would like anything learning based.

Love,

Kamilla

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been good this year. I would like a hot wheel city track.

Love,

Karson Grillot

Dear Santa,

My name is Amelio Maxwell and I am 6 years old. I live in Sidney. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. I would like a toy bed, a toy dinosaur and an RC car. \

I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and milk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.

Love,

Amelio

Dear Santa,

My name is Ady and I am 5 years old. This year I was very good, used my manners and ate all my veggies. This year I would like a pop tube, pop it, stuffed animal and 9 books.

Love,

Ady

Dear Santa,

My name is Khloe and I am 4 years old. This year I was very good, used my manners and ate all my veggies! This year for Christmas I would like an LOL Ball.

Love,

Khloe

Dear Santa,

My name is Dallas Wright and I am 3 years old. This year I was very good, used my manners and ate all my veggies. This year I would like a giant excavator and many Santas.

Love,

Dallas

Dear Santa,

My name is Kinston and I am 7 years old. This year I was very good, used my manners and ate all my veggies. This year I would like a big snake animal!

Love,

Kinston

Dear Santa,

My name is Oaklynn and I am 3 years old. This year I have been a little bit of both nice and naughty. For Christmas this year I would like games, paw patrol and books.

Love,

Oaklynn

Dear Santa,

My name is Atlan and I am 3 years old. I have been very good this year. My favorite color is orange and my favorite animal is an elephant. My best friends are mommy and daddy. For Christmas this year, I would like a mouse and an elephant.

Love,

Atlan

Dear Santa,

My name is Jocelyn and I am 6 years old and live in Ohio. One thing I would love this year is a big stuffed animal. Some other things I would like are two LOL dolls, accessories, big dolls and games. A book I would like to read is ISpy and something I would like to give is toys. Something I’d like to wear is a Christmas outfit.

Love,

Jocelyn

Dear Santa,

My name is Greyson and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice and for Christmas I would like big truck pups and a Nerf gun

Love,

Greyson

Dear Santa,

My name is Zavier and this year I have been nice. I would love it if you could bring me gauntlet, a switch, games and axe throwing.

Love,

Zavier

P.S. I am leaving you a special treat, milk and cookies.

Dear Santa,

My name is Evelyn and I am 6 years old. I have been very good this year! My favorite color is pink, my favorite animal is a dog and my best friend is Eva. For Christmas I would like a phone, my family to stay healthy, happy holidays and school ot go to.

Love,

Evelyn

Dear Santa,

My name is Alana. This year I have been nice and would love it if you could bring me some Nike clothes and shoes.

Love,

Alana

P.S. I am leaving you a special treat, milk and cookies!

Dear Santa,

My name is Levi and I am 2 years old. This year I have been a little bit of both naughty and nice. For Christmas this year I would like moose toys and to be with my sisters.

Love,

Levi

Dear Santa,

My name is Kaden and I am 9 and a half years old. I have been very good this year. My favorite color is blue, my favorite animal is the tiger and my best friend’s name is Peyton. For Christmas I would like a remote control car and a robot.

Love,

Kaden

Dear Santa,

My name is Aiden James Allen and I am 7 years old. I have been very good this year. My favorite color is teal, my favorite animals are cats and my best friend’s name is Flynn. For Christmas I would like cuphead plushies, mario plushies and Minecraft plushies.

Love, Aiden

Dear Santa,

My name is Nova and this year I have been very nice. I would love it if you could bring me LOL and American Girl dolls for Christmas this year.

Love, Nova

Dear Santa,

My name is Jonnie and I am 9 years old. and I have been very good this year. My favorite color is blue and my favorite animals are dogs and cats. For Christmas I would like fidgets, clothes sice 10 in little girls, art supplies and slime.

Love,

Jonni

Dear Santa,

My name is Ophelia and I am 5 years old. I have been very nice this year! My favorite colors are blue and pink, my favorite animal is a giraffe and my best friend’s name is Ayden. For Christmas this year I would like an American Girl Doll, Polly Pockets and a sequin, color changing dress.

Love,

Ophelia

Dear Santa,

My name is Tarin White, this year I have been very nice. This year I would love it if you could bring me a lot of presents and get mommy, daddy and uncle Alan presents.

Love,

Tarin

Dear Santa,

My name is Willow and this year I have been a little bit of both nice and naughty. This year I would love it if you could bring me a baby doll!

Love,

Willow

Dear Santa,

My name is Payzleigh Fleming and I have been very good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are dolls, a bed, toys and clothes. Thank you Santa!

From,

Payzleigh

Dear Santa,

My name is Charlotte and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like an American Girl Doll, fidgets and slime. Thank you Santa!

Love,

Charlotte

Dear Santa,

My name is Danny Couch and I am 5 years old! This year I have been both naughty and nice. For Christmas this year, i would like some hot wheels and trains! Thank you Santa!

Love,

Danny

Dear Santa,

My name is Rheya and I am 12 years old. I have been very good this year. My favorite color is green, my favorite animal is a wolf and my best friend’s name is Brooklyn. For Christmas I would like some decorations for my room, it would be wonderful if they were white or green.

Love,

Rheya

Dear Santa,

My name is Peyton and I am 10 years old. I have been very good this year. My favorite color is green, my favorit animal is a monkey and my best friend’s name is Canden. For Christmas I would like PS4 games like the new Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

Love,

Peyton

Dear Santa,

My name is Mason, I am 7 years old and live in Ohio. One thing that I would love this year is a Nintendo Switch. Something I would like to give is hugs.

Love,

Mason

Dear Santa,

My name is Gemma. This year I have been both nice and naughty. This year I would love it if you could bring me hats for my cats.

Love,

Gemma

Dear Santa,

My name is Kamryn and I am 6 years old. This year I have been a little bit of both naughty and nice. For Christmas this year I would like Goku army. Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Kamryn

Dear Santa,

My name is Avalynn and I am 10 years old and live in Sidney. One thing I would love this year is an American Girl Doll. Some other things I would like are LOLs and a Barbie House. Some books I would like to read are LOL books ans something I would like to wear is an LOL dress.

Love,

Avalynn

Dear Santa,

My name is Jesalyn Cruse. This year I have been very nice. This year I would love it if you could bring me beezblaster, Hey Dudes, football gloves, football visor and a football.

Love,

Jesalyn

Dear Santa,

My name is Wyatt and I am 9 years old and live in Sidney. One thing I would like this year is a PC. Something else I would like is an Xbox and pokemon books.

Love,

Wyatt

Dear Santa,

My name is Bella and I am 8 years olf and live in Sidney. One thing I would love this year are LOL dolls. I would also like a baby doll and LOL books. Some things I would like to give are candy and a back massager. Something I would like to wear is an LOL dress.

Love,

Bella

Dear Santa,

My name is Emma and I am 8 years old. This year I was very good, used my manners and ate all my veggies. This year I would like a pet alive, Barbie dolls, LOL dolls and books.

Love,

Emma

Dear Santa,

My name is Everett and I am 5 years old and live in Ohio. One thing I would love this year is a balloon. Some other things I would like are toys and candy. I would like to read animal books and would like to give toys and hugs.

Love,

Everett

Dear Santa,

My name is Moses and I am 5 years old. This year I was very good, used my manners and ate all my veggies. This year I would like dual monsters, a new hot wheels track and a nerf gun.

Love,

Moses

Dear Santa,

My name is Aria and this year I have been very nice. For Christmas I would like candy, a Pet Alive pig, twin baby dolls, clothes, art supplies and a Barbie car. Merry Christmas Santa!

Love,

Aria

Dear Santa,

My name is Quinn and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice and for Christmas I would like a three dee gun. Merry Christmas Santa!

Love,

Quinn

Dear Santa,

My name is Cash Danner and I am 7 years old. This year I was very good, used my manners and ate all my veggies. This year I would like a big bike, an iPhone 13, a new play station and new cloths.

Love,

Cash

Dear Santa,

My name is Mila and I am 2 years old. This year I was very good, used all my manners and ate all my veggies. This year I would like to ask you for candy, cocomelon, baby dolls and a stroller.

Love,

Mila

Dear Santa,

My name is Ellie and I am 6 years old. I have been very nice this year and for Christmas I would like a real elf! Merry Christmas, Santa.

Love,

Ellie

Dear Santa,

My name is Everly and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a Genie Pig, baby dolls and doll clothes. Merry Christmas Santa!

Love,

Everly

Dear Santa,

My name is Isaac and I am 5 years old. This year I was very good, used all my manners and ate all my veggies. This year I would like Minecraft.

Love,

Isaac

Dear Santa,

My name is Kelsey Bowser and I am 6 years old. This year I have been a little bit of both nice and naughty. For Christmas this year I would like to get LOL dolls and ucundreng booc for my brudr. I want popucho. Merry Christmas Santa!

Love,

Mom, Dad, Brudr

Dear Santa,

My name is Paisley and I am 10 years old. This year I was very good, used my manners and ate all my veggies. This year I would like a watch!

Love,

Paisley

Dear Santa,

My name is Liam and I am 7 years old. I have been very good this year. My favorite color is red, my favorite animals are cats and reindeer and my best friend’s name is Haidyn. For Christmas I would like PokeBalls with figures inside, a Pikachu and Pichy. Thank you Santa!

Love,

Liam

Dear Santa,

My name is Larkyn and I am 10 1/2 years old. This year I have been a little bit of both naughty and nice. For Christmas this year I would like thing, air max’s 270, Nikee, crocs, skin care products, NFL blitz cahnit, that’s just some of them. Thank you, Santa!

Love,

Larkyn, ya girl

Dear Santa,

My name is Clair and I have been very good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are mony and for my mom to get a jod. Thank you, Santa.

From,

Clair

Dear Santa,

My name is Dax and I am 5 years old. This year I have been both naughty and nice. For Christmas this year I would like a Nerf blaster with 8 darts, a new game chair. Thank you Santa! Merry Christmas.

Love,

Dax

Dear Santa,

My name is Harper and I am 11 years old. I have been very nice this year. My favorite color is blue/pink and my favorite animal is giraffe. My best friends name is Avery. For Christmas I would like, clothes, candy and water bottle.

Love,

Harper

Dear Santa,

My name is Rose and I am 7 years old. This year I have been a little bit of both naughty and nice. For Christmas this year I would like Squishies and barbies.

Love,

Rose

Dear Santa,

My name is Paulette and I am 9 years old. I have been very nice this year. My favorite color is pink and my favorite animal is panda. My best friends name is Sara. For Christmas I would like a squishmallow and a pack of orbies.

Love,

Paulette

Dear Santa,

My name is Naomi and I am 2 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and nice. This year for Christmas I would like barbies, crayons, puppy, candy and books.

Love,

Naomi Rue Juarez

Dear Santa,

My name is Kenzie and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like Gabby Doll House and Book about Gabby.

Love,

Kenzie

Dear Santa,

My name is Josie Gaier. This year I have been nice and naughty. This year I would love it if you could bring me a Ipod and an art set.

Love,

Josie

Dear Santa,

My name is Lydia. This year I have been nice. This year I would love it if you would bring me a present and some toys and doll barbies and paw patrol and books and bacon and new clothes and crayons.

Love,

Lydia

Dear Santa,

My name is Amos and I am 2 years old. This year I have been naughty. For Christmas this year I would like toys – tractor, fruit, pony, cookies, cars.

Thank you Santa!

Love,

Amos

Dear Santa,

My name is Alastor. I have been very good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are tractor, legos, spider-man, harry potter, star wars, baby shark and underwear.

Thank you Santa.

From Alastor

Dear Santa,

My name is Nolan and I am 5 years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. For Christmas this year I would like hot wheels, dinosaur ultimate garage, monster trucks, stuffed chase, new hot wheels cars-3 blue cars and more cars for my big race track, Christmas books and a grabber robot hand.

Thank you santa!

Love,

Nolan

Dear Santa,

My name is Mia and I am 11 years old. This yeari have been a little naughty and nice. For Christmas this year I would like a phone, art things, and a popcorn machine.

Thank you Santa.

Love,

Mia