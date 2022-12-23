Dear Santa Claus …

Dear Santa,

My name is Maddie and I am 9 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a marukir girl campr van.

Thank you Santa.

Love,

Maddie

Dear Santa,

My name is Taka and Kazu. This year we have been nice. This year we would love it if you could bring us a switch.

Love,

Taka and Kazu

Dear Santa,

I love you, Sylvia (me) I want a giante swimming pool with a slide and my sister September wants a cat and my mommy wants us to be happy.

Love,

Sylv

Dear Santa,

My name is Luna and I am 3 years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. For Christmas this year I would like dinosaurs, tool bench, polly pockets and peppa books.

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love,

Luna

Dear Santa,

My name is Audrey Zimmerman and I am 10 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a Nintendo switch game like go vacation.

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love,

Audrey

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! My name is Cami Koltak and I am 8 years old. I live in Sidney. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. #1 Harry Potter, #2 Disney mini brand, #3 air podes. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and milk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.

Love,

Cami

Dear Santa,

My name is Cooper and I am 5 years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. For Christmas this year I would like legos, star wars action figures mini brands and scooter.

Love,

Cooper

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! My name is Eva rank and I am 6 years old. I live in Sidney, OH. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. #1 fake nails (red!) #2 bike (like Leta’s) #3 $20.00. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and milk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.

Love,

Eva

Dear Santa,

My name is Rebekah and I am 6 years old. I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are 1. Painting set 2. Cry baby magic tears 3. Nintendo switch.

P.S. I will leave you and your reindeer special snacks!

Your Friend,

Rebekah

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! My name is Leta Rank and I am 11 years old. I live in Sidney, OH. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. #1 Air Pods Pro #2 Posca Markers (and $20) #3 More specks (hyrographic). I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and milk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.

Love,

Leta

Dear Santa,

My name is Wesley Geise. I am 4 years old and live in Sidney, OH. One thing that I would love this year is a front loader. Som other things I would like: swimming lessons, YMCA membership, a beach vacation, to see my family in Germany. Some things I would like to give: hugs, smiles, jokes. Some books I would like to read: train books and the bible everyday. And something I would like to wear everything in the while entire world.

Love,

Wesley

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! My name is Brayden and I am 7 years old. I live in Houston, OH. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. #1 cany #2 books #3 a dog. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and milk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.

Love,

Brayden

Dear Santa,

My name is Caleb and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are: 1. A big lego set. 2. A Nintendo switch. 3. A big squishmallow.

P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!

Love,

Caleb

Dear Santa,

I love Santa. I want present soon. Big mortar car.

Dear Santa,

My name is Carly Keener and I am 10 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are, 1. Hover board, 2. Navy blue pencil skirt (kid-pik) 3. Rustic sweater dress.

P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!

Love,

Carly Keener

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! My name is Jacob and I am 9 years old. I live in Ohio. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. #1herchir #2 desk #3 bendy. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and milk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.

Love,

Jacob

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! My name is Ryker and I am 7 years old. I live in Houston, Ohio. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. #1 nintidoe #2 couputer #3 hot weels. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and milk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.

Love,

Ryker

Dear Santa,

My name is Jonathan and I am 8 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are: 1 legos 2 tresher xses 3 a how to tablet.

P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!

Your friend,

Jonathon

Dear Santa,

My name is Tiron and I am 8 years old. I have been very good this year. My favorite color is red and my favorite animal is alagater. My best friends name is Davonte. For Christmas I would like jordans, dog watch.

Love,

Tiron

Dear Santa,

My name is Cylus and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a RC car, lego golf carts dron.

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love,

Cylus

Dear Santa,

My name is Bentley and I am 7 years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. For Christmas this year I would like Rsecrs and I want a go crt and a jran.

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love,

Bentley

Dear Santa,

My name is Aiden and I am 3 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like Ninja toys, ball, swingset.

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love,

Aiden

Dear Santa,

My name is Grant and I am 6 years old. This year I have been little naughty and nice. For Christmas this year I would like snowbidse toy reindeer.

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love,

Grant

Dear Santa,

My name is Boyd and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like toy robot.

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love,

Boyd

Dear Santa,

My name is Emma and I am 8 years old. This year I have been naughty. My Christmas wishes are: 1 Decembri. I love you.

Your friend,

Emma

Dear Santa,

My name is Elly and I am 5 years old. I live in Sidney, Oh. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. #1 bike #2 toys #3 boy American girl doll. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and milk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.

Love,

Elly

Dear Santa,

My name is Oakley. My Christmas wish this year I want a jiant dinosaur and a robot monkey.

Love,

Oakley

Dear Santa,

My name is Donavan Phlipot. I am 4 years old and live in Bellefontain, Oh. One thing I would love this year is tablet. Some other things I would like: monster trucks, race car, pajamas, slippers. Some things I would like to give are hugs. Some books I would like to read are monster truck books. And something I would like to wear spiderman.

Love,

Donavan

Dear Santa,

My name is Paizleigh and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like barbie and robux card.

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love,

Paizleigh

Dear Santa,

My name is Mara and I am 6 years old and live in Chicago. One thing that I would love this year is automatic car. Some other things I would like barbie car dog stuffed animal. Some things I would like to give cars and makeup. Some books I would like to read nancy drew and fancy nancy. And something I would like to wear dress.

Love,

Mara

Dear Santa,

My name is Reba and I am 3 years old. This year I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are 1 makeup table 2 makeup mirror 3 makeup chair.

P.S. I’ll leave you and your reindeer special snacks!

Your friend,

Reba

Dear Santa,

My name is Zyair and I am 4 years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. For Christmas this year I would like nerf gun, anything spider man, grave digger.

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love,

Zyair

Dear Santa,

My name is Octavia and I am 4 years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. For Christmas this year I would like barbie doll house barbie doll camper and makeup.

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love,

Octavia

Dear Santa,

My name is Zendaya and I am 7 years old. I have been very good this year. My favorite color is pink and my favorite animal is cat and dog. My best friends name is Ava and Zyla. For Christmas I would like headphones, barbie house, makeup and vanity set.

Love,

Zendaya

Dear Santa,

My name is Cambrie and I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. My favorite color is pink and teal and my favorite animal is unicorn. My best friends name is Ella. For Christmas I would like big stuffed animal unicorn, holiday barbie, scooter, barbie doll clothes, Chelsea barbie dream camper and fake stuffed animal cat.

Love,

Cambrie

Dear Santa Clause,

For Christmas one thing I absolutely need is … Sonoma Good for Life Donkey, from Khol’s Women’s Western Dip Ankle Boots, price: $23.99 color: Taupe/off white Size: 7.5. I really need them and I really want them too. Thanks!

I would also love a Girls Gizmo Watch. And an I-phone 12 mini pro max. And one last thing a HUGE squishmello Hippo.

Sincerely,

Emily Adams

Dear Santa,

I tried to be good this year. I would like a Barbie for Christmas.

Madelyn Noe

Age 6

Dear Santa,

I would like toys for Christmas please. Something to help teach me my ABC’s would be great as well.

I hope you and the reindeer are doing well.

Merry Christmas,

Amelia Morrow

Dear Santa

My name is Scarlett Verhotz.

This year I have been nice.

This year I would love it if you could bring me Gabby’s Dollhouse, Pillow Cat, DJ Catnip, Gabby’s Dollhouse Puzzle and a Magic Mixie Crystal Ball.

Love,

Scarlett Verhotz

P.S. I am leaving you a special treat, milk & cookies!

Dear Santa!

I am writing this for my 2-year old sister who cannot write. She loves Christmas and Santa and as well as Baby Jesus. What I asked her what she wanted for Christmas she said Cocomelon and cows.

We are trying to get her off the naughty list so she can get on the nice list, as she is going through her terrible 2’s. We are excited for Christmas and we will have milk and cookies waiting for you … if Olivia doesn’t eat them all.

I am 13 years old, but I am still a believer! I think I’m on the nice list … I hope so. I I am, I like clothes, Stranger Things, books, posters and Funko Pops. But I plan to be a Santa helper this holiday season by baking and donating. We will also put out carrots for the reindeer. We will see you soon!

Happy Birthday to Jesus and Merry Christmas!

Love always,

Olivia and Emily Stone

Dear Santa,

I liked the presents you gave us last year. Thank you! I love you Santa.

This year I would like make up and Monster High dolls please. I hope you have a safe trip.

Love, Tinleigh Morrow

Dear Santa

For Christmas I want hachamols and a fary finder and a gatar. How are the reindeer doing? I want new make up, Lol doll, horse toy’s and Barbie doll accessories.

Merry Christmas

I love you Santa!

Ho Ho Ho

Arizona Morrow

Dear Santa,

This is Elijah’s Christmas list

1. Beyblade

2. Legos (Mindcraft) (Lego City – Fire station, shark attack, farmers market)

3. Super Mario Castle

4. Nerf minecraft pillager crossbow

5. Super Mario 3D World

6. Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle

7. Floor is lava

8. greedy granny

9. Doggy poo board game

10. I-pad with a stand

11. Batman tower

12. Lego dublo spidey fun fair adventure

13. Star Wars dressup

14. lightsabers

15. remote control car goes up the wall

16. projector/radio room

17. lights for bed

18. Bean bag

19. shoes

20. pajamas/snow suit

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the DRUMS LAST YEAR. This YEAR I would like

Legos

Amari Cooper color rush jerseys

Pokemon cards

A new X-BOX! one controller

Lov

Silas

Dear Santa

My name is Mason Verhotz.

This year I have been nice.

This year I would love it if you could bring me A My Comic book kit because I love making my own comic books.

Love,

Mason Verhotz

P.S. I am leaving you a special treat, milk & cookies!

Dear Santa

My name is Beck Verhotz.

This year I have been nice.

This year I would love it if you could bring me a Wild Republic fox plushie because i love foxes.

Love,

Beck Verhotz

P.S. I am leaving you a special treat, milk & cookies! And carrots for your raindeer.

Dear Santa,

Do you have all your toys made?

Can you bring me a Paw Patrol game and Gabby’s Doll House?

Be careful of our new dog Bluey in the kennel. Keep him in there or he will eat your fur.

I’m gonna leave two snacks for you guys.

Be careful you don’t fall out of your sleigh.

Love you to the moon & back

Gracie, 5

Dear Santa Clause,

This year for Christmas I want a iphone 12 mini pro max. I would like something that can help me be better at basketball. I would also like Nike Womens Air Max 2905 Casual Running shows, color, barley rose Amazon.com size 7.5 women’s.

I would also like LUFFYMOMO Womens Ev2 double buckle slides color back a size 7. I would also love to a watch Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas Amazon.com. Also this year I want a girls gizmo watch and a big fluffy pig stuffed animal. I would also like gymnastics mats.

Thank you for all the things you get me.

Sincerely,

Lila Adams

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing down in the North Pole? Jack (our Christmas elf) has been doing some funny stuff here and I would love to talk more but I’m actually here to talk about my Christmas wish list. So I will probably just put bullet points for things.

• Fifa 23- or just video games/ movies

• clothes- Hoodies, shirts, pants, pj’s exedra

• If you can Pokémon cards

• maybe a pair of Nike or Jordan’s

• magic items

• Soccer-basketball-baseball jerseys

I may be forgetting some things but I think that’s a good list. And I know I have not been to good lately and I’m sorry for that. But I also want to get my other family members some things to. So I think that wraps it up and I just want you to know I will try and be good more. So bye and I will mail you a letter next year too. And I hope you, Mrs. Claus, and the elves have a wonderful Christmas down in the North Pole.

Love, Brice

P.S- Do you like macadamia nut cookies because me and my dad can make you some.