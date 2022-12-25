Box alarm called for Cargill fire: Updated

At 9 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25 a box alarm was called out for a fire at Cargill located on Industrial Drive. An outdoor machine at Cargill caught fire. The fire did not spread to any building. There were no injuries. The Sidney Fire Department responded with the Lockington Volunteer Fire Department and Anna Fire Department assisting. Piqua medics manned station one.

