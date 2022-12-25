Snow and cold leave their mark

Temperatures dove into the negative range on Friday, Dec. 23. While electronic billboards didn’t always agree on the exact number they all agreed it was cold.
Snow drifts form 4 foot mountains in front of the Auto Vue Drive-In Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 24.
Strong winds etched grooves into the snow on Saturday, Dec. 24.
