A white Christmas

Griffin McCoy, 9, of Sidney, goes down a hill at the Moose Golf Course on a sled he got as a Christmas gift from his older brother, Dakota McCoy. Griffin was sledding with periodic trips to warm up in a car on Sunday, Dec. 26. Griffin is the son of John and April McCoy.

Griffin McCoy, 9, of Sidney, goes down a hill at the Moose Golf Course on a sled he got as a Christmas gift from his older brother, Dakota McCoy. Griffin was sledding with periodic trips to warm up in a car on Sunday, Dec. 26. Griffin is the son of John and April McCoy. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_SDN122722SledMoose.jpg Griffin McCoy, 9, of Sidney, goes down a hill at the Moose Golf Course on a sled he got as a Christmas gift from his older brother, Dakota McCoy. Griffin was sledding with periodic trips to warm up in a car on Sunday, Dec. 26. Griffin is the son of John and April McCoy.