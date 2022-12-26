A white Christmas

Griffin McCoy, 9, of Sidney, goes down a hill at the Moose Golf Course on a sled he got as a Christmas gift from his older brother, Dakota McCoy. Griffin was sledding with periodic trips to warm up in a car on Sunday, Dec. 26. Griffin is the son of John and April McCoy.
