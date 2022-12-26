Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Dec. 11-17

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to seven emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s seven fewer calls than the week prior. Three of the seven calls occurred within an hour of one another on Saturday morning between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m.

Two of the seven calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia. There were five dispatches in the Perry Port Salem district, which includes all of Salem and Perry townships including the village of Port Jefferson.

Of the two calls in the Houston district, one patient was transported and the other was pronounced deceased upon arrival. Lockington Fire and Shelby County deputies assisted Spirit EMS at the scene of the cardiac arrest. Russia Fire first responders assisted on the other medical call.

In the Perry Port Salem district, both Spirit EMS and Perry Port Salem Rescue were dispatched on five calls. Spirit EMS responded to four calls, while Perry Port Salem Rescue also responded to three of the five calls. Three patients were transported from the scene; one by Spirit EMS, one by Perry Port Salem Rescue and another by Anna Rescue who responded as mutual aid. At the time of the mutual aid call, Spirit EMS was on the scene of a cardiac arrest call. One patient refused transport after an evaluation by EMS personnel. One call was a fire standby in which Spirit EMS was the only EMS agency to respond.

Of the four patients transported last week, all four were transported to Wilson Health.

Spirit EMS responded to 85.7% of its dispatches during this time.