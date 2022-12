Jackie Shropshire, of Sidney, has been a member of the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County since May of 2022 and is December’s Senior Spotlight.

“I am legally blind and I can still come here and participate in the exercise classes! My favorite class is Move ‘N Groove and I hate it if I have to miss coming. The people here are always smiling and friendly,” Shropsire replied when asked what she likes best about the Center.