Combined paper set for Dec. 30

SIDNEY — Special holiday publications for the Sidney Daily News have been announced.

The newspaper will publish a combined newspaper on Friday, Dec. 30, which will include the pages normally found in the Saturday paper such as business and the Channels TV listings section. No newspaper will be published on Saturday, Dec. 31.

The office will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, so their employees can enjoy the holiday with their families.

On Friday, Dec. 30, customer service will be open from 7 to 11 a.m. EST.

After the New Year’s Day holiday, the office will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and the newspaper will begin publication again on Jan. 3.