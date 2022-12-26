Clearing the snow

SIDNEY — Days of frigid weather, with temperatures dropping below zero degrees, were made worse with winds 30-4- mph hitting the county and state.
Arrive just ahead of the holiday travel, roads were turned into sheets of ice and drifting snow. Snow plows and their drivers battled the elements as they attempted to clear the roads.
Jeff Martin, of Sidney, clears snow from an alley adjacent to Holy Angels Church on Friday, Dec. 23. Frozen rain under the snow has caused dangerous driving conditions in Shelby County.