125 years

December 27, 1897

T.B. Marshall this week sold a full set of Encyclopedia Britannica to the public library.

—————

Shei brothers this morning received the plans for the opera house which they are figuring on building on North Main Avenue. The plans are similar to those originally announced except that the rear of the stage will be located on the alley instead of the south end of the property. The proposed building will have a seating capacity of 800 people. It will have one large gallery and four boxes.

100 years

December 27, 1922

Forty-seven representatives from various business interests in the county met at the Hotel Wagner last evening in the interest of forming a county investigating department. Purpose of the group will be to safeguard the investing public against promoters and salesmen of stocks, bonds, and securities of unknown value. R.W. Munger was named president; L.M. Studevant, secretary; A.J. Hess, J.D. Barnes, and A.F. Moon were named to the constitution committee.

—————

Sheriff Frank Clark and Officer J. Layman were called out to the St. Marys pike about two o’clock this morning by a reported holdup attempt. A motorist telephoned the officers and said he was ordered to stop and a man then made an attempt to jump on the running board of the auto. The officers searched the neighborhood but found no one.

75 years

December 27, 1947

Members of the Sidney Rotary Club have named Carl Wilkinson secretary-treasurer of the club, replacing J. Russell Smith who is leaving the city. Announcement of the replacement was made by President William Rhees at the luncheon meeting of the club earlier this week.

—————

The Shelby County Motor Club entertained members of the county school safety patrols Tuesday evening at the Parkwood School building. Safety patrols have been operated during the past year at Botkins, Sidney and Holy Angels. A total of 38 boys were recognized by A.L. Sprague, president of the club, for their work during the past year.

50 years

December 27, 1972

Conclusion of 31 years of active management at Citizens Baughman National Bank will be observed by Joseph B. Cook on Dec. 31, it was revealed at today’s meeting of the bank’s board of directors.

—————

NEW BREMEN – Silver dollars, 800 pounds of them, were given as Christmas gifts to employees of Crown Controls Corp., New Bremen. The number of dollars each employee received was based on length of service.

25 years

December 27, 1997

Kara Schroeder has been selected by the Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club as the Teen of the Month for December. Schroeder attends Lehman Catholic High School. She ranks first in her class and has received the National Merit Commended Scholar honor (top 5 percent of college-bound students).

—————

BOTKINS – Ronald T. Klima of Sidney stepped into history Monday night by becoming the first Botkins village administrator. Klima, 37, fills the position created by Botkins Village Council.

—————

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) – The coach of basketball’s New Jersey Nets scored a victory off the court. Coach John Calipari was accused in a lawsuit of inflicting emotional distress on a reporter by calling him “a Mexican idiot” during a confrontation following a team practice. A judge on Wednesday dismissed the lawsuit.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

