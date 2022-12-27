Hit and run suspect causes crash

PIQUA — A report of a “vehicle into a building” ended with a serious three-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning, Dec. 27.

Miami County Communications Center dispatchers sent Piqua Police to the area of High and Broadway Streets around 9:30 a.m. after a citizen reported seeing a vehicle crash into a nearby building.

As Piqua Police arrived on the scene, the suspect. identified by police as Tony Creager, 57, of Anna, attempted to flee. Initially, speeds were around 10 mph. The suspect appeared to be stopping at one point before again taking off.

As the pursuit made its way to the High Street hill, officers reported speeds had increased to over 50 mph. At this point officers radioed that they were terminating the pursuit.

A short time later, Creager’s pickup truck allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of High Street and Sunset Avenue, striking an oncoming southbound UPS truck, causing the UPS vehicle to overturn. A third vehicle was also struck as the UPS truck was forced off the roadway.

Creager, in the pickup truck, and the UPS driver were both trapped in their vehicles.

Piqua Fire Department and Covington Fire Department used hydraulic tools to cut the suspect from his vehicle while other firefighters worked to free the UPS driver.

Creager was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries and later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital. The UPS driver was not injured and the driver of the sedan was transported to be checked out.

Creager is facing charges of failure to control and leaving the scene of a crash relating to the first crash near Three Joes near Water Street and Roosevelt Avenue. Additionally, he is charged with one count each of OVI, red light violation, reckless operation, failure to comply (an F3), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The crash remains under investigation by Piqua Police.

The suspect in a Tuesday morning crash, on Dec. 27, that involved three vehicles, including a UPS truck is moved to a medic after being extricated from his pickup truck. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_122722mju_crash_high1.jpg The suspect in a Tuesday morning crash, on Dec. 27, that involved three vehicles, including a UPS truck is moved to a medic after being extricated from his pickup truck. Mike Ullery | Aim Media Midwest