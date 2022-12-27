Firefighters battle duplex fire

Sidney firefighters pour foam on the front porch of duplex on fire at 228 S. Miami Ave. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Lockington and Anna firefighters responded. Occupants of the building were able to evacuate the building. Several cats were rescued. The Sidney Police also responded to the scene. The fire also damaged a car adjacent to the house.

