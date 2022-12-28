125 years

December 28, 1897

The Ohio Oil Company leased 20 acres of land from W.H. Kuch in Van Buren Township this week for oil purposes.

Notice – Ladies in attendance at the Marien Quartet concert tomorrow night are requested to remove their hats. All must be in their seats by 10 minutes past eight o’clock as no one will be admitted during the rendition of numbers.

100 years

December 28, 1922

On Christmas night, members of city council held only a brief session, with the only business of consequence transacted being the second reading of the “white way” ordinance.

Three of the five presidents of the boards of county commissioners appointed to investigate the conduct of the district tuberculosis hospital at Lima have filed a majority report of their investigation. It is understood that a minority report will be filed within a few days.

75 years

December 28, 1947

A hilarious “necktie-party” marked the annual Christmas observance of the Sidney Kiwanis Club at its regular weekly luncheon meeting at the Hotel Wagner on Wednesday noon. Prizes were awarded for the ‘loudest” neckties exchanged, with Dr. Harry Barr, Dr. Walter Dickhaut, and Rev. J.W. Meister acting as judges. Winners in the recipient category were: Milton Bennett, Dr. J.F. Richeson, Dr. Clayton Kiracofe, and in the gift group, Paul Swayne, Walter Meranda, and Kenneth McDowell.

Floyd Higgins was re-elected president of the Shelby County Fair Board for his second successive term and James Rhoades was named secretary to succeed Kenneth McDowell at the annual organization meeting. Don Renner was elected vice president and Ernest Martin was named the new secretary. The board also set Sept. 12-17 for the holding of the 1948 local fair.

50 years

December 28, 1972

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – The body of Harry S. Truman was carried today in a slow, solemn procession past his home on Delaware Street to the Truman Library where the 33rd U.S. President will lie in state. Thousands of Americans, ordinary and important, lined the streets to honor and mourn him.

There will be no mail deliveries Thursday, as post offices will close to observe a national day of mourning for the late President Harry Truman. President Nixon yesterday issued the proclamation.

25 years

December 28, 1997

NEW YORK (AP) – The master of his domain is calling it quits. “Seinfeld,” the most defining and popular comedy of the decade will halt production this spring after its ninth season. NBC early today confirmed the decision made by Jerry Seinfeld, the comedy’s star and creator. “I wanted to end the show on the same kind of peak we’ve been doing it on for years,” Seinfeld said today in The New York Times.

JACKSON CENTER – Mindy Gariety has been selected by the Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club as the Teen of the Month for November. Not only is she ranked first in her class at Jackson Center High School, but she is on the merit roll, received the Distinguished Student Award in the ninth grade and Scholar-Athlete of the Week.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

