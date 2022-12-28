New Sidney police chief announced

SIDNEY — Sidney City Manager Andrew Bowsher has announced Mark McDonough has been selected to be Sidney’s next police chief.

McDonough most recently served as the police chief for the village of Whitehouse, Ohio,for a little over 10 years. Prior to that, he was a member of the Bowling Green, Ohio,Police Division for over 20 years.

“Using Baker Tilley (formerly Management Partners) to assist with the recruitment process, we began with a field of 15-18 candidates. With the assistance of Special Adviser Greg Horn, we narrowed the field to eight highly qualified professionals, all of whom were interviewed for the position,” Bowsher said. “Five of the individuals were invited back to participate in an intensive skills assessment center.”

“Chief McDonough truly impressed the panel with his professionalism, fresh ideas, and overarching prospective to modern police policy. His ability to genuinely look at the big picture, while also focusing on the finer details played a big part in our desire to bring him to Sidney,” Bowsher continued. “Our recruitment/hiring process brought forth several deserving candidates, yet the city chose Mark based on his past experience, general know-how, his passion and desire to department personnel, and his lifelong admiration for learning. It’s never easy making a decision that will impact so many, but we are proud of the process and the outcome. We look forward to the years ahead with Chief McDonough as Sidney’s next police chief.”

“I could not be more proud or excited to be Sidney’s next chief of police,” McDonough said. “I’m excited to share my law enforcement experiences and vision with the team of professionals in Sidney and working together to inspire a brighter future during this tough time to be in law enforcement.”

The city confirmed that McDonough will have a starting salary of $120,000 per year.

McDonough has 32 years of law enforcement experience and holds a Master’s Degree in criminal justice administration from Tiffin University. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, is a Certified Law Enforcement Executive (CLEE) and is a graduate of the OLEA/OACP Police Executive Leadership College (PELC).

He and his wife, Susan, have three adult children and two grandchildren.

McDonough will be introduced to City Council during the Jan. 23, 2023, City Council meeting. He will begin his new job on Jan. 23 when he will be sworn into office.

