Resident saved by civilian after structure fire

SIDNEY — A good samaritan helped save a life Tuesday night at a house fire.

According to Sidney Assistant Fire Chief Eric Barhorst, at 4:48 p.m. on Dec. 27, Sidney firefighters were dispatched to 228 S. Miami Ave. for a reported structure fire with a person trapped inside.

Upon Sidney Fire Department’s arrival, they found a two-story duplex with a large amount of fire coming from the front. Firefighters completed a transitional and interior attack on the fire and conducted a search of the residence.

It was reported that a resident was asleep in the basement when the fire occurred. This resident was rescued by an outstanding and heroic civilian prior to the Sidney Fire Department’s arrival. The identity of this civilian is unknown at this time.

Several occupants were evaluated on the scene by a Piqua Fire Department medic crew, and Anna EMS transported one occupant from the scene. No injuries were reported to any firefighters or police officers. Firefighters were also able to rescue numerous animals, but some did perish due to the fire.

The fire extended into the adjoining residence at 230 S. Miami Ave. before being extinguished by firefighters. The fire loss to the property is estimated at $100,000 and $20,000 to the contents.

A box alarm was requested to recall all off-duty Sidney personnel, along with Anna Fire Department, Lockington Fire Department, and Piqua Fire Department. Early in the incident, the alarm was upgraded to a second alarm with Houston Fire Department, Fort Loramie Fire Department, Kettlersville-Van Buren Township Fire, and Anna EMS dispatched.

The Sidney Police Department assisted fire personnel on the scene and the American Red Cross is assisting the occupants. The Salvation Army also provided support to the on-scene first responders. During the incident, Lockington Fire Department handled a fire alarm at Buffalo Wild Wings in Sidney. That fire alarm was caused by a broken sprinkler head.

AES electric company and CenterPoint Energy were called to the scene to secure the utilities.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services Investigation Unit and is undetermined at this time.