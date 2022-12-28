Man charged in I-75 fatal crash

SIDNEY – A Florida man has been charged in quadruple fatality on Interstate 75 Saturday, Dec. 24.

The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has charged Dayren Rocubert, 29, Hialeah, Florida, with five counts of vehicular homicide as one of the victims was pregnant. Bond was set in Sidney Municipal Court at $125,000 cash/surety during his arraignment Tuesday.

According to reports, Rocubert was traveling north in his Freightliner on I-75 when his vehicle went off the left side of the roadway, into the median. The Freightliner went through the cable median barrier and ditch. He entered the southbound lane of I-75, where it struck a 2023 GMC Terrain, operated by Lauren M. Hahn, 32, Westland, Michigan, and a 2020 Ford F-150, operated by Jeremy D. R. Boehne, 32, Farmington, Michigan.

Hahn, and her occupant Kimberly A. Siegrist, 63, Brighton, Michigan, succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. Jeremy Boehne succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

Jeremy Boehne’s passenger, Karen M. Boehne, 33, Farmington, Michigan, was transported by ground ambulance to Wilson Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries. She was then transported by air ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital, where she succumbed to fatal injuries.

Rocubert had minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Rocubert was booked into Shelby County Jail.

All lanes of southbound Interstate 75 remain closed for just under seven hours during the crash investigation.