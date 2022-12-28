Neither snow, nor cold

Cesar Marruffo, of Fort Loramie, delivers mail along Jefferson Street on Wednesday, Dec. 28, in 38 degree weather. On Wednesday Marruffo had his hands and face uncovered unlike when he was delivering mail in blowing snow and sub-zero temperatures on Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24. During the bad weather Marruffo had his face covered with a balaclava and his hands covered in insulated gloves. He also wore several layers of shirts and a pair of long johns. Marruffo said of the recent bad weather that he was, “Grateful it’s over, for now.”

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News