Uniopolis woman joins Ohio’s Saved by the Belt’ Club

WAPAKONETA— Uniopolis resident Belinda Boop joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after her safety belt saved her from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on U.S. 33 in Auglaize County on Sept. 26.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. John D. Westerfield, Wapakoneta Post commander, presented her with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath and Col. Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent.

“Belinda is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Westerfield said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

Data from 2021 shows 576 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use. For up-to-date statistics and information on safety belts, log onto the Patrol’s Safety Belt Dashboard at https://www.safetybeltdashboard.ohio. gov/.

The “Saved by the Belt” CIub is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.

She also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.