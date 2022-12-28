Names of Sidney officers released

SIDNEY — The names of the four officers involved in the fatal shooting on Dec. 21 have been released by the Sidney Police Department.

According to a press release from Capt. Jerry Tangeman, Officers Jason Viapiano, Andrew Shappie, Aaron Wesbecher and Sergeant Chris Burmeister have all been placed on administrative leave pending review of the incident. The investigation is being conducted by the Ohio BCI.

Killed in the officer-involved shooting was Todd I. Jordan, 53, of Sidney.

“We are saddened to announce that on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, that our community was left in dismay when a work place violence event occurred,” wrote Tangeman in the press release.

“While BCI investigates this tragic incident the city is confident that the actions taken by the officers were just and senior leadership stands by the officers quick response and precise actionsm” said City Manager Andrew Bowsher. “We are proud of officers an their selfless service to our community. It’s never the type of incident we desire for our community, but we do thank the men and women wearing uniforms helping keep our community safe. Rest assured that all measures are being taken to ensure that these officers return to active status, as quickly and as safely as possible. We want to thank all parties involved in helping the police department work through this active investigation.”

The incident began at approximately 8:01 a.m. on Dec. 21 when the Sidney 911 Center received phone calls reporting of an active shooter at the Sidney Foodtown, 1010 Wapakoneta Ave. At 8:03 a.m. the first officer arrived on scene and entered into the store through the front doors to address the threat.

The officer was armed with a tactical rifle and assumed a tactical position at the front of the store as he started his search for the suspect. Approximately one minute later three more officers armed with tactical rifles arrived on scene. As they entered the building through the front doors to assist in the search they immediately encountered the suspect as he was preparing to exit.

During the encounter all four officers gave verbal commands to the suspect to keep his hands up and to get down on the ground. The suspect did not comply with the officers’ instructions and he escalated the situation by brandishing a hand gun from his right side and raising it towards the officers. All four officers engaged the threat by discharging their firearms. The suspect was transported to Wilson Health by Sidney Medics where he was pronounced deceased. No other persons were injured during the incident.

According to Tangeman, it is believed at this time that the suspect’s primary target of this incident was a female employee who worked at Sidney Foodtown. Prior to police arrival the suspect fired one shot outside from a vehicle before entering the store. Once inside the store it is believed that the suspect fired three more times in the direction of his intended victim.