125 years

December 29, 1897

A new floor is being put down in the office of the Florentine Hotel.

Sidney is to have another steam railroad. It will be the Miami River and Belt Railroad and will be sure to be built and be in operation within a year if it receives proper encouragement from cities and towns along the line. The proposed route is northwest from Sidney direct to Loramies. From there the route is to Minster and thence over the Minster branch of the Lake Erie and western to St. Marys. At St. Marys, the line will connect with the Columbus and Northwestern now under construction. A branch of the latter will also run from Lakeview through Jackson Center, Maplewood, and Port Jefferson to Sidney.

100 years

December 29, 1922

A public reception and open house will be held at the new home of the Sidney Lodge of Elks this evening from seven to 9 o’clock. The following committee, headed by Exalted Ruler B.D. Heck, has been named to greet guests and conduct them through the lodge home.

The populace of Sidney and the surrounding communities enjoyed the first Charity Ball given by the Delta Theta Tau Sorority last evening at the armory. A musicale program preceded the dance. It included numbers by Misses Catherine Carey, Margaret Duncan, Irene Bustetter, Mary Jane Wagner, LaDonna Hoban, Dorothy Brautigam and Mr. Minor Dow.

75 years

December 29, 1947

A total of 12,287 miniature chest films were taken during the mass x-ray survey conducted in Shelby County from Nov. 3 to 25. Of this number, 195 (or 1.6 percent) persons showed evidence as “suspected tuberculosis.”

Dr. J.W. Tirey, of Anna, was elected president of the Shelby County Medical Society at the December meeting of the group held at the hospital. Dr. H.C. Clayton was named vice president, and Dr. John P. Marsh, re-elected secretary-treasurer. Dr. H.E. Crimm was elected delegate to the state convention of the medical society, with Dr. Russell Wiessinger selected as alternate.

50 years

December 29, 1972

State Patrolman Terry L. Latimer, 22, of Sidney, joined the ranks of the state patrol at the Lima Post following his graduation Nov. 1.

Patrolman Earle Staley, 32, was promoted to the position of sergeant Wednesday by Sidney Police Chief Jack Wilson. Staley has been with the Sidney Police Department for more than six years.

25 years

December 29, 1997

PHOTO – Step-brothers Eric Wood, nine, and Matt Stewart, 13, both of Sidney, watch as an HO scale model train layout of the West Central Ohio Model Railroaders Club is tested. The boys’ grandfather, Ted Desch, is a member of the club which is hosting an open house today and Sunday at club headquarters, the former New York Central passenger station on Chestnut Avenue.

Steven J. Geise, a native of Sidney, has recently accepted employment as an associate with the law firm of Elsass, Wallace, Evans, Schnelle & Co., a Sidney law firm. He is returning to his hometown after working in a large law firm practice in Columbus for three years.

A Sidney man has joined the Heinfeld Insurance Agency Inc. following nearly 18 years in the industry. Dave Gaylor, 32, spent 7 ½ years with Bennett Insurance and 10 years with Farmers Insurance Group, all locally

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

