And we have take off

Hundreds of starlings takeoff from the top of a hill at 1200 Childrens Home Road on Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to www.thesprucepets.com, the starling is an invasive species from Europe. It was released into the U.S. in the late 1890’s. It is an intelligent bird capable of mimicking human speech.

Hundreds of starlings takeoff from the top of a hill at 1200 Childrens Home Road on Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to www.thesprucepets.com, the starling is an invasive species from Europe. It was released into the U.S. in the late 1890’s. It is an intelligent bird capable of mimicking human speech. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_SDN123022BirdFlock.jpg Hundreds of starlings takeoff from the top of a hill at 1200 Childrens Home Road on Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to www.thesprucepets.com, the starling is an invasive species from Europe. It was released into the U.S. in the late 1890’s. It is an intelligent bird capable of mimicking human speech. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News