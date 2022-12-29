Factory fire

Sidney firefighters get the lay of the land from on top the Quint 3 ladder as they respond to a fire at Auria Sidney located at 2000 Schlater Drive. The Sidney Fire Department was called out to the fire shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29. Responding firefighters reported the building was filled with smoke. The workers were evacuated from the building. According to the Auria website they make automotive acoustics, flooring and other fiber-based systems.

Sidney firefighters get the lay of the land from on top the Quint 3 ladder as they respond to a fire at Auria Sidney located at 2000 Schlater Drive. The Sidney Fire Department was called out to the fire shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29. Responding firefighters reported the building was filled with smoke. The workers were evacuated from the building. According to the Auria website they make automotive acoustics, flooring and other fiber-based systems. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_SDN123022FactoryFire.jpg Sidney firefighters get the lay of the land from on top the Quint 3 ladder as they respond to a fire at Auria Sidney located at 2000 Schlater Drive. The Sidney Fire Department was called out to the fire shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29. Responding firefighters reported the building was filled with smoke. The workers were evacuated from the building. According to the Auria website they make automotive acoustics, flooring and other fiber-based systems. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News